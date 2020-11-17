People have repeatedly heard that stopping the spread of COVID-19 requires wearing a face mask, staying six feet apart, and socializing only outdoors. Socializing is the drive behind this recent surge. Restaurants have put tables shoulder-to-shoulder on sidewalks and/or set up big tents full of people. Is that safe? What are the chances of getting COVID-19 at these outdoor gathering spots?
New COVID cases in California hit an all-time high. Here’s a fact-check on how the virus spreads
Credits
Guest:
Omai Garner - Director of Clinical Microbiology for the UCLA Health System
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin