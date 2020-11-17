Newsmax and One America News are luring Trump supporters after Fox called Arizona for Biden

On the morning of Election Day, President Trump made one of his regular calls into the morning show “Fox and Friends.” He sounded tired. You could tell the final stretch of campaigning had taken its toll. He also sounded annoyed. He criticized Fox News for airing campaign speeches by Democratic opponent Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

“Actually, Fox puts ‘em on more than anybody else, which is sort of shocking to me because Fox has changed a lot. And somebody said, ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ And I say, ‘Fox.’ You still have great people. You’re three of them,” Trump said.

Then later that night, Fox was the first network to call Arizona for Joe Biden. Two weeks later, Trump still hasn’t gotten over it. He spent a lot of time last week tweeting or retweeting attacks against Fox News and promoting its competitors such as Newsmax and One America News Network. He recently tweeted, “Try watching @OANN. Really GREAT!”

So what will the future of conservative cable television look like when their top viewer is no longer in the Oval Office?

Vox: My two days watching Newsmax, the network waging war on Fox News from the right