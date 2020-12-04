‘Nomadland’ is a modern day 'Grapes of Wrath,’ says critic

Critics review “Mank,” which follows alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he tries to finish "Citizen Kane;” “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves behind her old life to travel around the western U.S. in her van; “Red White and Blue,” about a forensic scientist who joins London’s largely white Metropolitan Police in the 1980s (this is the third installment of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” series); “Black Bear,” starring Aubrey Plaza as an actor-turned-filmmaker who escapes to a bed-and-breakfast in the woods to work on her next screenplay, and the couple she rents from gets very involved.