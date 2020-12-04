‘Nomadland’ is a modern day 'Grapes of Wrath,’ says critic

Frances McDormand and David Strathairn in the film “Nomadland.”

Frances McDormand and David Strathairn in the film “Nomadland.” Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

Critics review “Mank,” which follows alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he tries to finish "Citizen Kane;” “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves behind her old life to travel around the western U.S. in her van; “Red White and Blue,” about a forensic scientist who joins London’s largely white Metropolitan Police in the 1980s (this is the third installment of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” series); “Black Bear,” starring Aubrey Plaza as an actor-turned-filmmaker who escapes to a bed-and-breakfast in the woods to work on her next screenplay, and the couple she rents from gets very involved.

Credits

Guests:
Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the NYT - @theAmyNicholson, Shawn Edwards - film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Rebecca Mooney