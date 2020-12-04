What Gov. Newsom's regional lockdown means for LA and the rest of Southern California

Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a new regional stay-at-home order. California has averaged more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week. That’s three times the rate in November.

The governor’s new order could take effect this weekend in many parts of the state. But it is not done on a county-by-county basis. Instead, the restrictions will be triggered once a region’s ICU capacity goes below 15%. Once that threshold is met, a region will have to stay under the order for at least three weeks.

