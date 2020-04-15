Now is usually when college-bound high school seniors are checking their mailboxes for the “big envelope” to see which schools accepted them. But like everything else, COVID-19 has upended that.

It’s not clear if classes — at least to attend in-person — will be happening in August. Colleges are considering moving fall semester classes online. They’re also adjusting admissions requirements. For students who had to leave campus because of the coronavirus, some schools have refunded room and board. There are growing calls for tuition refunds as well.

However, LA Times education reporter Teresa Watanabe says, “I have not heard of any movement of tuition reductions. I’ve only heard of campuses that are refunding dorm, housing, and meal plans.”