Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a six-point plan to reopen California on Tuesday. It includes an increase in testing, protection for the most vulnerable populations, and better treatment options for those infected.

“This phase is one where science, where public health, not politics, must be the guide, where we must be open to argument, interested in evidence, where we can not be ideological in any way, shape or form in terms of how we approach a condition that changes on an hourly and daily basis,” Newsom said during his press conference.

But without a widely available COVID-19 vaccine, it’s unclear whether any of these steps can stop the spread.