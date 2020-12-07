Who might Gov. Newsom pick as new California attorney general if Xavier Becerra joins Biden’s Cabinet?

California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar/File Photo.

With Xavier Becerra potentially leaving his job as California’s attorney general, Governor Gavin Newsom will have another important state position to fill. He already needs to appoint someone to replace Senator Kamala Harris, who will become vice president in January. Depending on who he picks for that seat, he could have a third appointment to make. It’s been about 70 years since a California governor has had to appoint this many powerful positions at once. 

Emily Hoeven - author of the WhatMatters newsletter for CalMatters

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Nihar Patel