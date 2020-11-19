Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs lost his reelection bid this month. He formally conceded to his Republican challenger, Kevin Lincoln, on Tuesday. The race wasn’t even close. Tubbs lost by about 10 percentage points.

It was a surprising defeat, especially because Tubbs had a big national profile after he implemented a universal basic income experiment. He also has friends in high places. Governor Newsom calls him for advice on homelessness. He talks regularly with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He was endorsed by President Obama and Oprah Winfrey donated to his campaign.

So how did Tubbs lose reelection? One reason: a local guy with a blog who made it his mission to take down Tubbs.

LA Times: Rising Democratic star Michael Tubbs risks reelection defeat, thanks in part to a Stockton blog