Asian women are the spine of LA’s food scene

Let’s acknowledge the work done by the Asian women in LA’s food industry, support their businesses, and show them compassion and kindness at a time that is tremendously difficult. Ai Honda Kennedy’s tagline is “trying to do too much.” I’d say that pretty much sums up this entire group of impressive women. This isn’t THE list. It’s simply A list. I’m sure there are as many that I left out as I managed to list here.

Glue: Women who create or hold communities together

Chancee Martorell - Thai Community Development Center

Natasha Phan - Roy Choi’s partner in many endeavors

Alexandra Suh - Executive Director of Koreatown Immigrant Workers Advocates

Lien Ta of All Day Baby - helped create Regarding Her Food

Christine Tran - Executive Director of Los Angeles Food Policy Council

Diep Tran - Chef at Red Boat Fish Sauce

Restaurateurs/owners/general managers/operations

Cathy and Vanda Asapahu - Ayara Thai

Barb Baptiste - B Sweet, Big Boi

Ria Dolly Barbosa - Petite Peso

Steff Baros - Lasita

Caroline Cho - Dan Sung Sa

Shirley Chung - Ms Chi

Crystal Coser - Bites and Bashes

Lynda Trang Dai - Lynda Sandwich

Diane Dang - Brodard

“Nancy” Amphai Dunne - Northern Thai Food Club

Chef Fern and Chef Pla - Luv2Eat Thai

Valerie Gordon - Valerie Confections

Yoonjin Hwang - Spoon by H (RIP!)

Roxana Jullapat - Friends and Family

Ai Honda Kennedy - ADNOHIA

Injin Kim - Peri Coffee

Sarah Kim - Playing for Keeps LA

Jihee Kim - Perilla LA

Jenee Kim - Park’s BBQ

Vivian Ku - Pine & Crane, Joy, Today Starts Here

Carol Kwan - Mama Musubi

Sojung Kwon - Document Coffee Bar

Wendy Lam - Newport Seafood

Uyen Le - Bé Ù

Mei Lin - Umamixo

Kim Luu-Ng, Cassia

Jessie Nicely - Burmese Please

Jintana Noochlaor - Sapp Coffee

Kristin Nguyen - Garlic and Chives

Jennifer Pak - Soban

Mina Park - Shiku

Minh Phan - porridge + puffs, PHENAKITE

Nikki Reginaldo - Kato

Patti Röckenwagner - Röckenwagner Bakery

Dina Samson - Rossoblu

Jazz Sing - Jitlada

Lieu Tran - Pho 79

Elaine Mendoza Yamanashi - Tokyo Fried Chicken

Kelly Xiao and Lynn Liu - Sichan Impressions

Nan Yimcharoen - KinKanLA

Various dishes from Minh Phan’s restaurant called porridge + puffs. Photo by Mariah Tauger.



Black Vichyssoise at Minh Phan’s PHENAKITE. Photo by Katrina Frederick.

Pastry makers, fermenter:

Sally Camacho Mueller - Tesse

Steph Chen - Sugar Bear Bakes

Laura Hoang - Lasita

Gemma Matsuyama - Ototo

Kei Okumura - Sugarbird Sweets

Jess Wang

Writers, teachers, bookstore owner:

Cathy Danh Chaplin

Jenny Dorsey

Jenn Harris

Paola Mardo

Tien Nguyen

Sonoko Sakai

Jean Trinh

Esther Tseng

Michelle Mungcal - Now Serving