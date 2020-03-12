Coronavirus hits Hollywood: Productions halted, premieres postponed

Tom Hanks has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Zach Catanzareti Photo (CC BY 2.0).

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for COVID-19. They’re both in Australia, where Tom Hanks was set to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley. That production has now been halted. It’s the latest of many productions put on hold in Hollywood due to coronavirus. We look at how Hollywood is responding.

Credits

Guest:
Kim Masters - editor-at-large of The Hollywood Reporter, and host of KCRW's “The Business.” - @kimmasters

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin