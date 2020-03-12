Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson say they have tested positive for COVID-19. They’re both in Australia, where Tom Hanks was set to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley. That production has now been halted. It’s the latest of many productions put on hold in Hollywood due to coronavirus. We look at how Hollywood is responding.
Coronavirus hits Hollywood: Productions halted, premieres postponed
