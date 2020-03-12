Trump bans travel from Europe to US for 30 days. How are Europeans reacting?

Boeing 767-304ER Air Italy I-AIGG.

Boeing 767-304ER Air Italy I-AIGG.

On Wednesday night, President Trump announced that the U.S. would suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days: “The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings.”

Meanwhile in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron just announced that starting Monday, all daycares, schools, and universities will be closed across France.

Rachel Donadio - reporter at The Atlantic covering politics and culture across Europe - @racheldonadio

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin