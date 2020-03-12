On Wednesday night, President Trump announced that the U.S. would suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days: “The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings.”



Meanwhile in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron just announced that starting Monday, all daycares, schools, and universities will be closed across France.