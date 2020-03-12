Restaurants in LA’s Koreatown and San Gabriel Valley are seeing declines in customers since the outbreak of COVID-19. Eater reports that the Chinese restaurants they’ve spoken to report 30-70% drops in business. As for Koreatown, a single rumor spread like wildfire online that targeted five Korean restaurants for having been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Business declines for Korean and Chinese restaurants in wake of coronavirus
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Kang - editor of LA Eater
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin