Business declines for Korean and Chinese restaurants in wake of coronavirus

Hosted by
Korean food.

Korean food. Credit: Pixabay.

Restaurants in LA’s Koreatown and San Gabriel Valley are seeing declines in customers since the outbreak of COVID-19. Eater reports that the Chinese restaurants they’ve spoken to report 30-70% drops in business. As for Koreatown, a single rumor spread like wildfire online that targeted five Korean restaurants for having been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Credits

Guest:
Matthew Kang - editor of LA Eater

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin