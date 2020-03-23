Since most of us will be cooped up in our homes for a while, there’s a lot of time to catch up on movies and TV. We talk about what’s new on streaming sites, and whether or not they’re any good. Our critics review “Big Time Adolescence” (Hulu), in which Pete Davidson plays a 23-year old slacker who becomes best friends with a 16 year old; “Swallow” (iTunes), a thriller about a young woman who develops a psychological disorder called Pica, which involves consuming things that most people would deem completely inedible; “Blow the Man Down” (Amazon), about two sisters’ attempt to conceal a crime.