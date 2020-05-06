Orchestral and symphonic concerts are a large part of Los Angeles music culture. They are also just large in general. Dozens of musicians sit shoulder to shoulder in concert halls and auditorium, playing for thousands of onlookers. This probably won’t be happening for a while.

But for music that was already experiencing lulls in attendance and patronage, is there an avenue for reinvention? The LA-based American Youth Symphony believes there is. They’re hosting their first “virtual gala” on Thursday.