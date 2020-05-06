American Youth Symphony director Carlos Izcaray on leading his orchestra virtually

Carlos Izcaray directs the American Youth Symphony, and they’re hosting their first “virtual gala” on Thursday night.

Orchestral and symphonic concerts are a large part of Los Angeles music culture. They are also just large in general. Dozens of musicians sit shoulder to shoulder in concert halls and auditorium, playing for thousands of onlookers. This probably won’t be happening for a while. 

But for music that was already experiencing lulls in attendance and patronage, is there an avenue for reinvention? The LA-based American Youth Symphony believes there is. They’re hosting their first “virtual gala” on Thursday.

Carlos Izcaray - Music Director, American Youth Symphony

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes