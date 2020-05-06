How might Disney, Universal, Six Flags reopen their theme parks during COVID-19?


There’s no word on when all of Disney’s parks worldwide will reopen.

Theme parks worldwide have shut down due to COVID-19. That includes Disney, which reports a loss of $1 billion in operating revenue due to park closures. However, Disney plans to reopen its Shanghai theme park next week — with some changes. 

“There won’t be the usual nightly fireworks display. People are going to have to wear masks. There’s [sic] going to be temperature checks, this sort of thing. It’s a restricted experience,” says Christian Sylt, freelance writer covering theme parks.

There’s no word on when Disney’s other parks might open. What could the future look like for these parks? 

Christian Sylt - Forbes - @formulamoney

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes