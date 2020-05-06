Theme parks worldwide have shut down due to COVID-19. That includes Disney, which reports a loss of $1 billion in operating revenue due to park closures. However, Disney plans to reopen its Shanghai theme park next week — with some changes.

“There won’t be the usual nightly fireworks display. People are going to have to wear masks. There’s [sic] going to be temperature checks, this sort of thing. It’s a restricted experience,” says Christian Sylt, freelance writer covering theme parks.

There’s no word on when Disney’s other parks might open. What could the future look like for these parks?