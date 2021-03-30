The college admissions scandal a couple years ago had all the elements of a perfect made-for-TV drama. Wealthy parents, including some celebrities, were trying to bribe their kids’ way into America’s most elite universities. FBI agents showed up at the palatial doorsteps of these parents to put them in handcuffs. The investigation even had a pitch-perfect code name: Operation Varsity Blues.

Now this is a documentary on Netflix called “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.” It reenacts what happened before the arrests, using real FBI transcripts of taped conversations between the parents and college consultant, William “Rick” Singer, who was the man at the center of the scandal.