If there were truly a year to leave the Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup to others — 2020 is it. More restaurants will offer to-go meals this Thanksgiving than ever before. Ask your favorite spots, no matter what they’re serving, and you’re bound to be happy.

For many restaurants pre-pandemic, the holiday was a welcome rest before the punishing pace of holiday dining. This year, the meal provides restaurants an opportunity to make much-needed money to survive the pandemic. From Michelin-starred Providence to Canter’s Deli, there is an option for most of us. And remember to get extra food because you’ll want that turkey or ham sandwich on Friday or Saturday.

Markets

Bristol Farms

Organic turkey, smoked turkey, slow-roasted prime rib, honey-glazed ham, roasted turkey bread or a vegan field roast roll. They have extensive affordable offerings.

Sprouts

From cooked hams and whole turkeys to a boneless turkey breast, there are complete holiday meals.

To-go pros

Clementine - West LA

Joan’s on Third Street - LA and Studio City

Lucques Catering - Beverly Hills

Huckleberry - Santa Monica

Fine dining

Providence - Hollywood

Traditional dinner serving two to four people, or four to six people

MB Post and The Arthur J - Manhattan Beach

Superba Food and Bread - Santa Monica

Whole meal a la carte, large and small portions, pies, bread, wine

Gwen - Hollywood

Akasha - Culver City

Wild card

Wexler’s - Downtown LA and Santa Monica



Lucilles BBQ - Nine locations in SoCal from Culver City to Long Beach and West Covina

Ji Rong - Rosemead

An untraditional yet festive Chinese roasted duck

Canter’s - Fairfax

There’s a Thanksgiving plate on the menu 24/7 so they know what they’re doing for one.