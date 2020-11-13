If there were truly a year to leave the Thanksgiving cooking and cleanup to others — 2020 is it. More restaurants will offer to-go meals this Thanksgiving than ever before. Ask your favorite spots, no matter what they’re serving, and you’re bound to be happy.
For many restaurants pre-pandemic, the holiday was a welcome rest before the punishing pace of holiday dining. This year, the meal provides restaurants an opportunity to make much-needed money to survive the pandemic. From Michelin-starred Providence to Canter’s Deli, there is an option for most of us. And remember to get extra food because you’ll want that turkey or ham sandwich on Friday or Saturday.
Markets
Bristol Farms
Organic turkey, smoked turkey, slow-roasted prime rib, honey-glazed ham, roasted turkey bread or a vegan field roast roll. They have extensive affordable offerings.
Sprouts
From cooked hams and whole turkeys to a boneless turkey breast, there are complete holiday meals.
To-go pros
Clementine - West LA
Joan’s on Third Street - LA and Studio City
Lucques Catering - Beverly Hills
Huckleberry - Santa Monica
Fine dining
Providence - Hollywood
Traditional dinner serving two to four people, or four to six people
MB Post and The Arthur J - Manhattan Beach
Superba Food and Bread - Santa Monica
Whole meal a la carte, large and small portions, pies, bread, wine
Gwen - Hollywood
Akasha - Culver City
Wild card
Wexler’s - Downtown LA and Santa Monica
Lucilles BBQ - Nine locations in SoCal from Culver City to Long Beach and West Covina
Ji Rong - Rosemead
An untraditional yet festive Chinese roasted duck
Canter’s - Fairfax
There’s a Thanksgiving plate on the menu 24/7 so they know what they’re doing for one.