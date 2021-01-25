Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl game. Here are predictions for his 10th Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Kansas Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl. The Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady is nearly twice the age of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This will be Brady’s tenth Super Bowl. He’s won six out of those previous nine. But this is his first Super Bowl since he left the New England Patriots.

Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar, co-hosts of “View from the Cheap Seats,” recap their playoff games from Sunday and make some bets.

The Sklars also talk about UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis, who gave a floor performance that earned a 9.95 (out of 10) score from judges this past weekend. She used a medley of Black artists for her routine: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tupac.