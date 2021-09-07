DOJ says it’ll protect abortion rights in Texas, but it hasn’t challenged the state’s new law

Texas’ restrictive new abortion law has been in effect for nearly a week. It bans the procedure after six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant. The law also empowers private citizens to enforce the ban through lawsuits and offers a $10,000 reward if they succeed. But on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it would protect women who seek an abortion in Texas — though it stopped short of challenging the law directly.

Also, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new bill into law today that restricts early voting by banning drive-through voting. It also limits how many vote-by-mail applications are sent, and gives further protections to partisan poll watchers.