Spring TV season is here. Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (Disney+) is about an unlikely duo teaming up. “The Nevers” (HBO) is a sci-fi drama set in the Victorian age, and it features Black actors, which isn’t the norm for period pieces. “Tina” is an HBO documentary about Tina Turner’s career. The fourth season of “Snowfall” (Hulu) takes place in LA during the crack epidemic and follows one character’s rise as a drug kingpin. “Shrill” (Hulu) follows a young journalist who wants to change her life but not her body. And “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is ending after 20 seasons.
Spring TV picks: ‘Shrill,’ ‘The Nevers,’ ‘Snowfall’ and more
Credits
Guests:
Jen Chaney - TV critic for New York Magazine - @chaneyj, Van Lathan - host of the podcast Higher Learning
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser