The state issued new protocols for theme parks to reopen. Initially that brought a glimmer of hope, but meeting the requirements may take many more months, leaving the theme park industry and its employees stuck on a ride that just won’t end. Disneyland and other Southern California theme parks remain closed.
Disneyland, Knott’s and other Southern California theme parks don’t meet new requirements for reopening
