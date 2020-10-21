Disneyland, Knott’s and other Southern California theme parks don’t meet new requirements for reopening

Disneyland is still closed for the foreseeable future.

Photo by Laura Kondourajian/KCRW

The state issued new protocols for theme parks to reopen. Initially that brought a glimmer of hope, but meeting the requirements may take many more months, leaving the theme park industry and its employees stuck on a ride that just won’t end. Disneyland and other Southern California theme parks remain closed.

Hugo Martin - business writer who covers the travel industry for the Los Angeles Times - @hugomartin

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes