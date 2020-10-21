The benefits and risks of using UV light to fight COVID

An autonomous mobile robot that disinfects surfaces with ultraviolet light, known as Sunburst UV Bot, is deployed at Northpoint City shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, May 20, 2020.

An autonomous mobile robot that disinfects surfaces with ultraviolet light, known as Sunburst UV Bot, is deployed at Northpoint City shopping mall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore, May 20, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Edgar Su

From Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer to air purifiers and bleach, people are using whatever they can get their hands on to try to kill the coronavirus. One more tool getting attention is a type of ultraviolet light called UVC. It has extra-short wavelengths and enough energy to stop cells from reproducing. But it can be dangerous if not used properly. 

Dr. Edward Nardell - Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes