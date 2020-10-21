From Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer to air purifiers and bleach, people are using whatever they can get their hands on to try to kill the coronavirus. One more tool getting attention is a type of ultraviolet light called UVC. It has extra-short wavelengths and enough energy to stop cells from reproducing. But it can be dangerous if not used properly.
The benefits and risks of using UV light to fight COVID
