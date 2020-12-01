CA EDD paid out $400 million in fraudulent claims while denying benefits to people who need them

As of last week, there’s still a backlog of more than 620,000 claims with the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD).

Nearly nine months into this pandemic, many Californians are desperate for financial help. The $600 unemployment benefit from the federal government’s COVID relief package expired this summer.

As of last week, there’s still a backlog of more than 620,000 claims with the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD). The LA Times reports today that EDD paid out $400 million on tens of thousands of fraudulent claims. Those claims used the names of California prison inmates, including more than 100 on death row.

