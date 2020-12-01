While waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine, picture this: You’re scrolling through your social media on your phone, and suddenly a notification pops up that says you have been exposed to coronavirus. These notifications are part of a new alert system currently being rolled out across the country. Seventeen states have them so far. These exposure alerts use bluetooth technology on both Android and iPhones to track who you’ve been around and whether they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

Washington Post: A covid-fighting tool is buried in your phone. Turn it on.