COVID vaccines are expected in a few weeks. Who will get the first shots?

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday warned that he could impose stay-at-home orders for most of the state soon. COVID hospitalizations in California are at record highs, and hospitals may run out of ICU beds in a couple of weeks.

Mid-December is also when the first round of vaccines could be available.California is expected to have around 300,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine. Gov. Newsom assembled three teams to map out a plan for how the vaccines will be distributed and who gets them first.

KCRW talks with Dr. Oliver Brooks, who helped draft those guidelines. He’s also chief medical officer at Watts Healthcare Corporation.