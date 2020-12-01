On this Giving Tuesday, a look at how generosity helps people cope with their own anxiety

Giving Tuesday is about supporting causes with your money, time, and attention. Photo by Pixabay.

Now that the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale emails have trickled off, inboxes are probably now filled with another reminder. It’s Giving Tuesday, a day of supporting causes with your money, time, and attention. Across the globe, individuals and organizations, including KCRW, are participating. It’s all with the hope that collective generosity can make a difference. 

Kelsey Piper - staff writer at Vox’s Future Perfect, which focuses on doing good

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel