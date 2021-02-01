Trump’s lawyers quit 1 week before his impeachment trial, and Proud Boys face conspiracy charges

Hundreds of people gather in front of the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, December 17, 2019.

Hundreds of people gather in front of the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, December 17, 2019. Photo by Phil Roeder (CC BY 2.0).

Former President Trump’s second impeachment trial will start in about one week. All five of Trump’s defense lawyers quit over the weekend, apparently because Trump insisted that his defense center on the lie that he actually won the election, though his spokesperson denied that was the issue.

Trump named a new defense team on Sunday night. He’ll be represented by criminal defense attorneys Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen.

Also late Friday, the Justice Department announced conspiracy charges against two members of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys — over their role in the storming of the Capitol last month.

Credits

Guest:
Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser