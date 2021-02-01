Former President Trump’s second impeachment trial will start in about one week. All five of Trump’s defense lawyers quit over the weekend, apparently because Trump insisted that his defense center on the lie that he actually won the election, though his spokesperson denied that was the issue.



Trump named a new defense team on Sunday night. He’ll be represented by criminal defense attorneys Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen.

Also late Friday, the Justice Department announced conspiracy charges against two members of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys — over their role in the storming of the Capitol last month.