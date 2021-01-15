Critics review “MLK/FBI,” a documentary about how Martin Luther King, Jr. was surveilled and harassed by the federal government, featuring newly declassified files; “Outside the Wire,” an action-thriller from Netflix starring Anthony Mackie as a half-man, half-robot super soldier; “The Dig,” about an archaeologist who uncovers a wooden ship from the Dark Ages; “The Marksman,” starring Liam Neeson as a rancher living along the Arizona-Mexico border when suddenly he sees a mother and son on his property.
‘Outside the Wire’: Unoriginal plot doesn’t do its great cast justice, suggests critic
