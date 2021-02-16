NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson sue Trump over January insurrection — after he’s acquitted in impeachment trial

The NAACP is suing former President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The civil rights group filed the suit today on behalf of Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi. It claims that when Trump and Giuliani tried to block the certification of the presidential election on January 6, they violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, a law passed after the Civil War to help enforce new constitutional protections for former slaves at the time. The suit comes after the Senate acquitted the former president this weekend on the charge of inciting an insurrection.

Also on Thursday, the Supreme Court told Alabama it could not execute an inmate without his pastor present. Justice Amy Coney Barrett and at least one other conservative justice joined the liberals here.