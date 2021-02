LA County announced on Monday night that elementary schools can reopen safely. The county hit the metric of 25 infections or fewer per 100,000 people, allowing them to lift the restrictions on in-person learning.

But not all schools are reopening. LAUSD says they will not reopen elementary schools until enough teachers and staff can be vaccinated.

But the news is being welcomed in other LA-area school districts. One school plans to reopen now — Village Christian School (K-12) in Sun Valley.