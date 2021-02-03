Governor Gavin Newsom earlier today announced the state will open community vaccine sites at Cal State LA and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. It’s part of a partnership with the federal government, as the Biden administration works to ramp up vaccine distribution nationwide.
Gov. Newsom and Biden administration to open some of the first federal vaccine sites in LA and Oakland
