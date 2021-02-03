Gov. Newsom and Biden administration to open some of the first federal vaccine sites in LA and Oakland

Gov. Gavin Newsom is partnering with the federal government to open two mass vaccination sites in LA and Oakland.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is partnering with the federal government to open two mass vaccination sites in LA and Oakland. Photo by Marco Verch (CC BY 2.0).

Governor Gavin Newsom earlier today announced the state will open community vaccine sites at Cal State LA and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. It’s part of a partnership with the federal government, as the Biden administration works to ramp up vaccine distribution nationwide.

