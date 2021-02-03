Hot air ballooning is a sport — there are races and festivals dedicated to it. The competition has remained mostly white in its 200-plus year history. However, Bill Costen is the world’s first African American hot air balloon master pilot. His career and life are the subject of a new documentary directed by his daughter Chantal Potter. The film is called “Balloon Man.”
What it was like being the only Black man to be a professional hot air balloon pilot
Credits
Guest:
Chantal Potter - director of “Balloon Man” and daughter of Bill Costen
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser