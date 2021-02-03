Hot air ballooning is a sport — there are races and festivals dedicated to it. The competition has remained mostly white in its 200-plus year history. However, Bill Costen is the world’s first African American hot air balloon master pilot. His career and life are the subject of a new documentary directed by his daughter Chantal Potter. The film is called “Balloon Man.”

Bill and Lynda Costen pose in the basket with their 1-year old son Jarrell. Photo courtesy of “Balloon Man” film.