The coronavirus pandemic is upending the college admissions process, but one silver lining is that high school juniors won’t need to take the SAT or ACT this spring. It’s unlikely they'll have to take it in the fall too.

Already most schools aren’t looking at SAT scores for seniors who’ve applied for this fall. But even before the pandemic, there was mounting opposition to the SAT and ACT from some parents, students, and education groups. The UC system already announced plans to phase out the test requirements over the next four years.