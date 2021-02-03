Many universities are dropping SAT and ACT scores requirement during pandemic — or permanently

Even before the pandemic, there was mounting opposition to the SAT and ACT from some parents, students, and education groups. Now high school juniors won’t need to take the SAT or ACT this spring.

The coronavirus pandemic is upending the college admissions process, but one silver lining is that high school juniors won’t need to take the SAT or ACT this spring. It’s unlikely they'll have to take it in the fall too.

Already most schools aren’t looking at SAT scores for seniors who’ve applied for this fall. But even before the pandemic, there was mounting opposition to the SAT and ACT from some parents, students, and education groups. The UC system already announced plans to phase out the test requirements over the next four years.

Credits

Guest:
Teresa Watanabe - education reporter for the LA Times - @teresawatanabe

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser