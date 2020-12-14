How UPS and FedEx are handling the glut of holiday packages and COVID vaccines to deliver

All day Sunday, videos of FedEx and UPS trucks filled with the COVID-19 vaccine went viral on social media. On Sunday night, what might’ve been the most celebrated cargo plane in history touched down in Los Angeles. LAX tweeted a photo of a FedEx jet arriving at the airport. Its cargo: Southern California’s first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX. This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world. pic.twitter.com/KUnjSFrTyS — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 14, 2020

“If they have to, they are going to bump your Christmas present off a flight in order to get the vaccines out,” says Lisa Baertlein, who covers logistics and last-mile delivery for Reuters.