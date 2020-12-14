How UPS and FedEx are handling the glut of holiday packages and COVID vaccines to deliver

All day Sunday, videos of FedEx and UPS trucks filled with the COVID-19 vaccine went viral on social media. On Sunday night, what might’ve been the most celebrated cargo plane in history touched down in Los Angeles. LAX tweeted a photo of a FedEx jet arriving at the airport. Its cargo: Southern California’s first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

“If they have to, they are going to bump your Christmas present off a flight in order to get the vaccines out,” says Lisa Baertlein, who covers logistics and last-mile delivery for Reuters.

