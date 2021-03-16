For years, Facebook has been a big platform for the anti-vaccination movement, and that’s increased with the arrival of the COVID vaccines. Facebook says it wants to do better now. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a plan on Monday to help 50 million people get vaccinated. He said Facebook will create a tool to help people find vaccination appointments at local sites and fight misinformation on its platform.
Facebook wants to root out COVID misinformation and help 50 million people get vaccinated
Credits
Guest:
Rani Molla - Senior Data Reporter for Recode
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser