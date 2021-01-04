Whether Trump broke the law with that phone call to Georgia’s secretary of state about election votes

Find nearly 12,000 votes — that was the order President Trump gave to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an hour-long phone call this weekend, pressuring him to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state. And flipping the state is a great testament to our country,” he said.

Trump also hinted at criminal charges if Raffensperger and his aides didn’t follow through.

But the president is the one who may have committed crimes here, both at the federal and state level.

Meanwhile, Congress is scheduled to certify the election results on Wednesday. At least 12 Senate Republicans and more than 100 House Republicans say they plan to challenge Biden’s win in a few states.