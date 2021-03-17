One of the most famous opinions written by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg came in a 2013 case that gutted the Voting Rights Act. In Shelby v. Holder, the court’s five conservative justices ruled that a key part of the law was unconstitutional: the part that determined which states and counties needed to get approval from the federal government before changing their voting laws. These were places with a history of voter suppression leading up to the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s.

In dissent, Ginsburg wrote that letting them off the hook was “like throwing away an umbrella during a rainstorm because you aren’t getting wet.”

Her entire opinion in that case, along with some of her other favorites, are compiled in a new book that Ginsburg helped put together just before her death in September 2020.

It’s called “Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union.”

It presents Ginsburg’s legal philosophy and shows a window into her personal life. She even gives advice for what makes a good marriage.

The book is co-authored by Amanda Tyler, who clerked for Ginsburg and now teaches law at UC Berkeley.

Tyler tells KCRW that Ginsburg was a mentor and teacher. “She was a demanding boss in all the good ways and none of the bad. Which is to say, she expected a lot of her clerks. She had very high expectations. But you wanted to meet them, you worked hard to meet them, because you knew that she had the highest standards for herself. And you knew also that if you met her standards, she would celebrate that.”

When writing court opinions, Tyler says she and Ginsburg sometimes sent 20 drafts back and forth, and Ginsburg explained to her clerks why she made certain edits. When the document was ready for release, Ginsburg wrote “just right” on it (in the corner).

“She taught all of her law clerks … not just how to be a better writer and a better thinker, but more globally, how to think about our Constitution and the role of the court as a force for good. And she also taught us a tremendous amount of life lessons, and specifically, lessons on how to live a good and full life,” Tyler says.

Patience and having it all

Ginsburg’s time management stemmed back to her days in law school, as Tyler learned when interviewing the justice for the book. Ginsburg was studying at the top of her class while raising a toddler and supporting her husband Marty through his cancer bout.

That all set up Ginsburg to understand the importance of patience, Tyler says.

“She used to tell her clerks, ‘You can have it all, may not be able to have it all at the same time, but you can have it all.’ She had a patience about her that I think also fed into an optimism of all that we could accomplish. But she understood you wouldn't always necessarily be able to do it overnight.”

That level of incremental success fed into Ginsburg’s strategy as a lawyer. Tyler says she was not only in court litigating cases for the ACLU, but was also lobbying for progressive legislation on gender rights.

“She wanted, with each piece of the puzzle, to bring along as many people as possible. The idea being we want change to be meaningful, and we want it to stay. I want there to be buy-in for this change to remain.”

Gender discrimination and law

The first case Ginsburg and her husband Marty litigated together was in Moritz v. Commissioner. It involved a man who wanted to take care of his mother, but he couldn’t get a tax dedication due to his status as a man who never married. At the time, only women could claim that particular dedication. Tyler says the case was an example of Ginsburg’s awareness of how laws based on gender stereotypes held back both women and men.

“They hold back everyone from being able to chart their own destinies and make their own choices about whether they want to stay home with a child, whether they want to take care of a family member.”

Tyler argues that particular awareness pushed Ginsburg to frame sex discrimination in a way that judges could understand.

“As she likes to say, ‘You put a woman on a pedestal, you're actually also putting her in a cage or holding her back and … it was time to recognize discrimination and all of its pernicious effects, and chart a new course.’”

According to Tyler, Ginsburg tried to put a face on discrimination by making the judges think of their daughters or granddaughters.

“Whether it was having a man with her in the courtroom, who she could point to as the victim of discrimination, or it was trying to get them to think about the future that they wanted for their daughters, and their granddaughters.

The influence of faith

The title of Tyler’s book, “Justice, justice, Thou Shalt Pursue,” is a direct passage from the Book of Deuteronomy. The same phrase was featured in artwork on the walls of Ginsburg’s chambers.

Tyler says the quote described Ginsburg. “It was the guiding principle for all that she did. And so I think this is a very important component to the story of how we think about Justice Ginsburg, and how she thought about herself and what she was put on this earth to do.”

Excerpt from "Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union" by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda Tyler