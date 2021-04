The owners of ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres said on Monday that none of their locations would be returning after the COVID-19 pandemic. That means no more ArcLight caramel corn or movie-pour glasses of wine.

To remember these theaters, particularly the iconic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, KCRW talks with Christy Lemire. She writes for RogerEbert.com and co-hosts the podcast Breakfast All Day.