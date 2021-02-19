Critics review “Silk Road,” based on the true story of Ross Ulbricht creating a dark-web marketplace called Silk Road; “Blithe Spirit,” a film adaptation of the 1941 play by Noël Coward about a struggling writer desperate for inspiration so he contacts a psychic for help; “Truth to Power,” a documentary about the hard rock band System of a Down and their career-long political activism, specifically the band’s lead singer Serj Tankian; “I Care a Lot,” starring Rosamund Pike as a thieving legal guardian who preys on elderly people.
‘Silk Road’ feels dated for a supposedly cutting-edge tech thriller, says critic
