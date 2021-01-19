What are Biden’s child care plans? Pandemic has left millions of working mothers jobless

The pandemic has exacerbated the problems parents face when it comes to balancing work and taking care of their kids. More than 2 million women dropped out of the workforce between February and November last year, according to government stats.

President-elect Joe Biden wants to spend nearly $800 billion overhauling the American child care system, funding universal preschool and paid family leave, boosting salaries for child care workers, and building new day care centers. But he’ll need bipartisan support to get it done.

MORE: The U.S. Child-Care Crisis Is Torturing Parents and the Economy