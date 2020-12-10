Ian Conner, Director of the Bureau of Competition at the Federal Trade Commission, announced on Wednesday that Facebook is too big. “The American public deserves a competitive, vibrant, personal social networking market. And we are taking this action to restore the competitive vigor necessary to foster innovation and consumer choice,” he said.

The FTC and more than 40 states are suing to force Facebook to break up. California is part of it. In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, they argue that Facebook has stifled competition by buying its competitors. They want the company to sell WhatsApp and Instagram.



