Aside from the coronavirus pandemic, no news story dominated the past year more than the reckoning with systemic racism after the death of George Floyd. This week is the start of the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Jury selection is delayed as a judge considers whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge. The media frenzy surrounding this case raises a big question: How do you find a fair and impartial jury for a trial like this?

Meanwhile, one of the impeachment managers from former President Trump’s impeachment trial, California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, is suing Trump over his role in the January 6 insurrection.