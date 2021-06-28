Portland, Oregon feels like the Mojave Desert today, with an expected high of 114 degrees Fahrenheit. The city set a record on Sunday at 112 degrees. The heat melted power cables on Portland’s street cars, shutting down the public transit system. To help residents avoid life-threatening heat exposure, officials lifted capacity limits at malls, movie theaters, and pools.

The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings for other western states, including Idaho, Washington, and parts of California, Montana, and Nevada. What role does climate change play in this intense heat wave?