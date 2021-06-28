Transgender students celebrate a victory as Supreme Court refuses to hear dispute over bathroom case

The Supreme Court dealt a big victory for transgender rights today. It decided not to take up a dispute over trans students using the bathroom of their choice in public schools in Virginia. The justices did not provide reasoning for why they wouldn’t hear the case. What is known, however, is that the court’s two most conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, did want to hear it.

Also, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its law restricting voting. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday, “This lawsuit is the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted, and that every voter has access to accurate information. Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act.”