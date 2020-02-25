The CDC is warning Americans to prepare for the coronavirus. They say it’s not a question of “if,” but “when” the virus spreads to communities here. Officials say they don’t yet know whether it will be a mild or severe outbreak. There are 80,000 cases worldwide now, including in China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, and Italy. In the U.S., there are 53 cases, though most of these people caught the disease while traveling. That’s all according to the World Health Organization. We check the facts and look at the global economic impact.