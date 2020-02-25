Jeff Garlin has had a four-decade comedy career. He’s been candid about his struggle with weight and food addiction. And he has a passion for photography, with years’ worth of candid shots from the talk show circuit and on the set of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Garlin is best known for his role as Larry David’s best friend and manager Jeff Greene on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

In a now-popular scene from this season’s first episode, Jeff Greene and Larry David attend a party, when two women come up to Greene and call him a pig. The reason? They mistake him for disgraced film producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

“Larry David said to me, ‘Hey, you mind if we do this?’ And I got it. Especially if I wear a suit and have a little grub on my face,” Garlin says.

However, since that episode aired, people have approached Garlin on the street, making jokes like, “Hey Harvey, what are you doing here?”

“I did a movie with him once, and he was the worst person on earth. I just think this is a terrible, horrible human being. I understand why the episode’s funny, and I’m not upset when people come up and go, ‘That Harvey Weinstein thing you did was funny.’ But people come up to me and go, ‘Hey Harvey, what are you doing here?’ as a joke. And I go, ‘You’ve just proven you have no skill set to be funny,’ ” Garlin says.