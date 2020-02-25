Super Tuesday is a week from today, and there’s a lot of focus on the Democratic primary election. But another race on the ballot in LA is getting national attention: the race for District Attorney. Over the next three days, we will profile all three candidates in the race and examine their records. We start today with incumbent Jackie Lacey.
Is LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey progressive enough to be reelected?
