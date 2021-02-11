People come from all over to whale watch from the shores of Dana Point. The city in Orange County is a hub for sea life, thanks to its harbor and protected marine area. Gray whales, humpbacks and orcas can all be spotted from the shore, as well as many different dolphin species — as they migrate to Mexico.

Dana Point is also now the first Whale Heritage Site in the U.S. The designation is a recognition for areas known for having important, cultural ties to marine life, like whales and dolphins. There are only three other Whale Heritage Sites in the world: Hervey Bay in Australia, the Bluff in South Africa, and Tenerife-La Gomera Marine Area in Spain.



Donna Kalez (L) and Gisele Anderson (R) run two whale watching businesses in Dana Point.

The designation comes from a nonprofit conservation group called the World Cetacean Alliance, which is based in the UK. Their goal is to highlight places with responsible and sustainable whale and dolphin watching programs.

Guest: Donna Kalez, Co-president of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. Gisele Anderson, Vice president at Capt Dave's Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari.