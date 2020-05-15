California’s dire financial picture

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday implored the federal government to send money to California and other states.

“The enormity of the task at hand cannot just be borne by a state. The federal government has a moral and ethical and economic obligation to support the states. After all, what is the point of government, if not to protect the people, their safety, and the well-being of citizens?” he said.

Newsom said without federal help, California could face a $54 billion shortfall. It’s a rapid financial collapse, with California going from a comfortable budget surplus to a massive deficit in about eight weeks.