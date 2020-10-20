What happened to the White House’s coronavirus task force?

Washington D.C.’s National COVID-19 Remembrance: Chairs represent more than 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19. October 4, 2020.

COVID-19 infection numbers are back on the rise nationwide. President Trump recently called Dr. Anthony Fauci “a disaster” during a phone call with his campaign staff. There’s also discord among others on the White House’s coronavirus task force. That’s the group of people who are officially responsible for helping the country get through the pandemic. 

