COVID-19 infection numbers are back on the rise nationwide. President Trump recently called Dr. Anthony Fauci “a disaster” during a phone call with his campaign staff. There’s also discord among others on the White House’s coronavirus task force. That’s the group of people who are officially responsible for helping the country get through the pandemic.
What happened to the White House’s coronavirus task force?
Credits
Guest:
Dan Diamond - Politico reporter investigating health care politics and policy - @ddiamond
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Amy Ta, Rebecca Mooney